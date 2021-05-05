CDC projects COVID-19 drop with continued vaccinations, masks, social distancing

More
President Joe Biden’s new goal is to fully vaccinate 160 million Americans by July 14.
3:28 | 05/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC projects COVID-19 drop with continued vaccinations, masks, social distancing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:28","description":"President Joe Biden’s new goal is to fully vaccinate 160 million Americans by July 14. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77519155","title":"CDC projects COVID-19 drop with continued vaccinations, masks, social distancing","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-projects-sharp-covid-19-drop-continued-vaccinations-77519155"}