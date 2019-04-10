The CDC reports on 11th death from a mosquito-borne virus

More
The EEE virus has struck parts of the U.S. and is now considered the worst outbreak in more than 50 years.
0:17 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The CDC reports on 11th death from a mosquito-borne virus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The EEE virus has struck parts of the U.S. and is now considered the worst outbreak in more than 50 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66047378","title":"The CDC reports on 11th death from a mosquito-borne virus","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-reports-11th-death-mosquito-borne-virus-66047378"}