CDC: UK strain now dominant COVID-19 strain in US

Some experts fear the highly contagious COVID-19 U.K. variant could be the start of a new surge in cases and hospitalizations. Reports say young people are driving new outbreaks.
4:00 | 04/07/21

Transcript for CDC: UK strain now dominant COVID-19 strain in US

