CDC workers protest after RFK Jr. purges agency's vaccine panel

CDC workers protested outside the agency's headquarters after Health Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dismissed all 17 members of the CDC's independent advisory board for vaccines.

June 10, 2025

