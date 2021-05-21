Transcript for After cease-fire, tensions high as Israel borders re-open for aid

Good evening and it's great to have with yous here as we end another week together. We begin with the fragile cease-fire between Israel and hamas. The clashes already in the Middle East and here in New York the arrests here, the jewish man attacked in the vet and the reaction, fireworks in the west bank as the cease-fire -- and at the mosque, clashes there were one of the initial triggers for the fighting to begin with. The gaza border re-opening today, trucks rolling in with aid and our team allowed as well. Families returning to homes and buildings destroyed. Tense of thousands left homeless. A sign of just how tenuous this cease-fire is -- new clashes at the mosque after Friday prayers. Hundreds of Palestinians gathering, some throwing water bottles at the Israeli forces. Tonight, the images from Jerusalem to inside gaza to here in U.S. We begin with Matt Gutman who was able to cross into gaza today to see the damage firsthand. Reporter: Tonight, those clashes at Jerusalem's al-aqsa mosque rattling the tenuous hamas-israel ceasefire. In scenes similar to those which sparked the 11-day conflict, Palestinians cheering hamas facing off with Israeli police. But so far that truce holding now for 24 hours. The silenced guns cause for celebrations across the west bank and gaza overnight. With the truce mediated by Egypt and backed by the white house, Israel opening its border briefly with gaza to aid convoys. And here in gaza today we saw thousands cramming into city parks and the streets. For 11 days now the roads here have been absolutely silent, but now with this ceasefire, the streets are filled. In fact they are snarled with traffic. Gazans returning to their homes, picking through the rubble. She's saying, what does this truce mean? We are back to our homes. We don't have a place to sit. We don't have water. We don't have electricity. Today we found Muhammad hadidi who lost almost everything at a funeral tent. Last weekend, as rescuers crawled over the debris, Muhammad wailed in anguish. His wife and four sons somewhere under that slab of concrete. About an hour later he learned they'd all been killed, save for his 5-month-old OMAR. Muhammad tenderly kissing him in the hospital. Today as we joined Mohammad, he held his dozing boy. Muhammad telling me OMAR is his whole world. He props OMAR on his knee and asks, he's 5 months old. What did he do. As we parted I asked Muhammad what kind of life he wants for OMAR. He says he wants his baby son to have a beautiful life without bombings. I ask if that's possible here in gaza. He says that'll be very difficult. Matt, we can see the destruction behind you. You were telling us it's a bombed out building. You're also learning more on the developments of the negotiations under way, how negotiators are still trying to to hammer out terms of a lasting truce tonight? Reporter: There's quite a bit of diplomacy on the ground here today. Egyptian mediators, some of whom we saw in gaza today, are trying to hammer out the final details of that cease-fire. The Egyptians also saying they're working on opening channels of communication between hamas on one side and Israel and secretary of state blinken saying he'll be traveling to the region in the coming days. David? Matt Gutman reporting from inside gaza tonight. Thanks to you and our team. As I mentioned off the top,

