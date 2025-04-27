Celebration in St. Peter's Square

Nearly 200,000 young people attended the Jubilee of Teenagers Mass on Sunday in St. Peter's Square. The mass is sometimes called "Catholic Woodstock" and is part of the Jubilee Year of Hope.

April 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live