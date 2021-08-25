Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines flight

More
At least 135 passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight in Seattle were evacuated after a passenger’s cell phone caught fire shortly after landing. Two people were treated for minor injuries.
0:09 | 08/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines flight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"At least 135 passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight in Seattle were evacuated after a passenger’s cell phone caught fire shortly after landing. Two people were treated for minor injuries.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79628080","title":"Cell phone catches fire on Alaska Airlines flight","url":"/WNT/video/cell-phone-catches-fire-alaska-airlines-flight-79628080"}