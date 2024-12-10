CEO shooting suspect Luigi Mangione has outburst outside Pennsylvania courthouse

The suspect in the shooting of the United Healthcare CEO had several handwritten pages on him that indicated frustration with the health care system, a detective said.

December 10, 2024

