Transcript for Chad Daybell arrested 9 months after wife Lori Vallow’s children disappeared

Now the search for that was missing siblings in Idaho police today arresting the husband of Laurie Val 09 months after her children were last seen in public. Authorities today finding what they believe are human remains on Chad day bills property in Salem they have not been identified. The couple has refused to cooperate with the authorities but they have claimed the children are safe. Belo is behind bar.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.