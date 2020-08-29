-
Now Playing: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman sings 'Grandma's Hands'
-
Now Playing: Remembering ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman
-
Now Playing: Shocking footage shows moment boat explodes in marina
-
Now Playing: Actor Chadwick Boseman dead at 43
-
Now Playing: Binge This: MTV awards preparation
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama opens up about being a Black woman in America
-
Now Playing: Liam Payne is engaged to model Maya Henry
-
Now Playing: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at age 43
-
Now Playing: NBA playoffs resume as league agrees to work on social reforms
-
Now Playing: Lewis Capaldi is no one hit wonder
-
Now Playing: Lewis Capaldi performs hit new single ‘Before You Go’
-
Now Playing: Lewis Capaldi sings hit song ‘Someone You Loved’
-
Now Playing: Lewis Capaldi talks living with parents amid quarantine
-
Now Playing: 1st look at Christina Aguilera’s ‘Reflection’ music video from Disney’s ‘Mulan’
-
Now Playing: New couples try for true love on new season of ‘Marrying Millions’
-
Now Playing: Wishing Jack Black a happy 51st birthday!
-
Now Playing: Sheryl Crow urges women to not cancel mammograms amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Wishing Shania Twain a happy 55th birthday!