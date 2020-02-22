Chances of coronavirus spreading in U.S. ‘very possible: CDC

Violent protests broke out in Ukraine over fears of the virus spreading. The World Health Organization said the spread of the virus must be stopped before the “window of opportunity…closes completely.
2:14 | 02/22/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Chances of coronavirus spreading in U.S. ‘very possible: CDC

