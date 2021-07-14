-
Now Playing: US launches airstrikes targeting Iran-backed militias
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears calls for father to be removed from conservatorship
-
Now Playing: Breaking down the Britney Spears conservatorship hearing
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Child tax credit rollout
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 14, 2021
-
Now Playing: Speculation surrounds Matthew McConaughey possibly running for Texas governor
-
Now Playing: High school cancer survivor scores buzzer beater
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears requests new lawyer at court hearing
-
Now Playing: Brisk walking can help memory, study shows
-
Now Playing: NFL star Richard Sherman arrested for alleged domestic violence
-
Now Playing: Delta variant about 58% of COVID-19 cases in US: CDC
-
Now Playing: Devastating wildfires rage across the West
-
Now Playing: 911 calls released in Surfside condo collapse
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old battling cancer makes ‘mystery friends’ at the hospital in the cutest way
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Senate Democrats agree on budget, move to decriminalize cannabis
-
Now Playing: Senate Democrats strike deal to pass budget plan without Republican support
-
Now Playing: Texas lawmakers make their case on voting rights
-
Now Playing: Meet the transgender Miss USA contestant set to make pageant history
-
Now Playing: Missouri surges with 2nd highest caseload of COVID-19 in country