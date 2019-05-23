-
Now Playing: Celebrity chef to face charge of indecent assault
-
Now Playing: Celebrity chef gives up stake in his restaurants
-
Now Playing: Mario Batali will not face sex assault charges in New York: Sources
-
Now Playing: Infant dies after being left in day care van for hours
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Nik Wallenda says he's going to ''walk above Times Square'
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm races east after bringing violent twisters to heartland
-
Now Playing: Family expresses gratitude after kidnapped 8-year-old girl is rescued
-
Now Playing: Trump dismisses need for more US troops in the Middle East
-
Now Playing: Day care owner charged with child neglect after baby left in van dies
-
Now Playing: Gas prices dropping as Americans head into Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Chef Mario Batali due in court on indecent assault, battery charges
-
Now Playing: Pilots made poor decisions before Miami plane crash in April: NTSB
-
Now Playing: House ripped from foundation collapses in river
-
Now Playing: Man who reached Seven Summits, dies on Everest
-
Now Playing: Michael Avenatti charged for allegedly stealing from Stormy Daniels
-
Now Playing: 3 killed overnight in Missouri as 'violent' tornado hits
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes destroy car dealership in Missouri
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes tear through Midwest
-
Now Playing: Violent tornado delivers direct damage to Missouri, kills three
-
Now Playing: 'American Taliban' released from prison