Transcript for Chef Mario Batali due in court on indecent assault, battery charges

Celebrity chef Mario but tolley is due in court in Boston tomorrow to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery accused of groping the woman at a restaurant in 2017. The tolley who stepped away from his restaurant empire and made several claims of misconduct denies this allegation.

