Chef Mario Batali due in court on indecent assault, battery charges

The charges stem from an alleged incident in 2017 in which a woman in Boston says he groped her; she's also filing a civil suit for damages.
0:14 | 05/23/19

Celebrity chef Mario but tolley is due in court in Boston tomorrow to be arraigned on a charge of indecent assault and battery accused of groping the woman at a restaurant in 2017. The tolley who stepped away from his restaurant empire and made several claims of misconduct denies this allegation.

