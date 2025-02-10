Chemical plant explosion injures at least 13 in Pennsylvania

Residents were told to shelter in place for several hours after a massive industrial fire caused an explosion at the Parker Lord Corporation chemical plant in Crawford County, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

February 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live