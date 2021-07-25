Transcript for Chicago experiences extremely violent weekend

Back here at home, it was another violent weekend in this country. 55 shot in Chicago, 7 dead. The police chief in Seattle pleading to get guns off the streets. Alex Presha teaming up with ABC stations across the country to investigate what is driving this rise in violence. Reporter: Tonight, from Houston to Pittsburgh, a rise in gun violence. It's been worse since the pandemic lifted, since we lifted the restrictions. Reporter: In Chicago, a total of 51 people have been shot there this weekend, 7 of them fatally. Among the dead, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old. Over 200 children have been shot in Chicago this year alone. And last night in Seattle, at least three people killed and five were injured. Police investigating the scene of one deadly shooting, when they received calls of gunshots about a mile away. Shots were fired and everyone scattered. There were a bunch, maybe seven shots fired consecutively. Reporter: The Seattle police chief pleading for peace on Twitter. We've got to figure out a way to get the guns off the streets. Reporter: The latest weekend wave, part of a troubling trend in recent months. ABC news, along with its owned stations, affiliates, and the gun violence archive, attempting to document every shooting this past week. Look at this map. More than 1,000 incidents. Over 430 dead. 1,000 wounded. Many of these attacks brazen, playing out in broad daylight. Pierre Thomas on the ground in New York City. Reporter: Who are the victims? When you look at who's getting shot in this city right now, it's about 97% of people of color. It's way off the charts. Reporter: 2020 was the deadliest year for shootings in the U.S. In at least two decades, and 2021 is on pace to surpass these numbers. Doj strike forces in five cities including Chicago and D.C. To crack down on illegal guns. Linsey? Alex, thank you. Next tonight, the quick

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.