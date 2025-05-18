Chicago native makes history at the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV appeared to get emotional as he celebrated his inaugural mass before 200,000 faithful.

May 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live