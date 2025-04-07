Second child dies of measles in Texas as RFK Jr. visit's state's outbreak epicenter
Texas health officials reported the second measles death of a child – an otherwise unvaccinated healthy eight-year-old girl.
April 7, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Top Stories
Top Stories
Supreme Court allows Trump to resume Alien Enemies Act deportations2 hours ago
Supreme Court delays midnight deadline for Trump admin to fix mistaken deportation4 hours ago
Second child dies of measles in Texas as RFK Jr. visit's state's outbreak epicenter28 minutes ago
Severe storms hit the Southeast, while spring cold blast impacts millions in the East2 hours ago
2 dozen dead after unrelenting storms that spawned 150+ reported tornadoes2 hours ago
Scientists: Dire wolf brought back from extinction after 13,000 years1 hour ago
Stellantis plant worker in Dundee, Michigan killed in workplace accident, police say1 hour ago
Never-before-seen home videos of Paul Newman, family released for 100th birthday year1 hour ago
Dow closes lower after roller coaster tradingApr 07, 2025
Trump meets with Israeli PM Netanyahu at White House to discuss tariffs, war in Gaza4 hours ago
Trump says US to engage in 'direct talks' with IranApr 07, 2025
Speaker Johnson: ‘Give the president space’ on tariffsApr 07, 2025
Trump says he is 'not looking at' a pause on tariffs as countries seek to negotiateApr 07, 2025
Israeli airstrike kills journalist in GazaApr 07, 2025
Several injured after minivan drives into crowd in Los AngelesApr 07, 2025
Former top FDA vaccine official on US measles outbreakApr 07, 2025
Lawmakers fight AI used to create sexually explicit imagesApr 07, 2025
‘The White Lotus’ finale has fans looking forward to season 4Apr 07, 2025
Asian markets plunge as fallout from Trump’s tariffs spreadsApr 07, 2025
European markets drop as Trump’s tariffs start to biteApr 07, 2025
March Madness: UConn routs South Carolina to win 12th NCAA titleApr 07, 2025
Billy McFarland insists Fyre Festival 2 will happenApr 07, 2025
Alex Ovechkin smashes Wayne Gretzky’s NHL recordApr 07, 2025
‘Dennis the Menace’ actor Jay North diesApr 07, 2025
Trump administration to revoke visas for dozens of international studentsApr 06, 2025
Second child measles death in TexasApr 06, 2025
Trump's top economic adviser says 50 countries have reached out to negotiate tariffsApr 06, 2025
Tens of thousands protest cuts to the federal governmentApr 06, 2025
Trump targets enemies in a promise of retributionApr 06, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
America’s Care CrisisFeb 13, 2025
Immigration CrackdownFeb 12, 2025
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022