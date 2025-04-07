Second child dies of measles in Texas as RFK Jr. visit's state's outbreak epicenter

Texas health officials reported the second measles death of a child – an otherwise unvaccinated healthy eight-year-old girl.

April 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live