Second child measles death in Texas

ABC's Mireya Villarreal reported on the alarming measles outbreak in Texas, which is nearing 500 cases and last week claimed the life of a second child -- an unvaccinated 8-year-old girl.

April 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live