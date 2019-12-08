Transcript for 5 children killed in Pennsylvania day care fire

Now to the day care family tragedy under investigation in Erie, Pennsylvania. Five children dead in a fire. The home had several floors, but authorities said only onemoke detector, in the attic. Here's Steve osunsami. They reported five children trapped on the second floor. Reporter: The home that burned to the ground in Pennsylvania was a licensed day care. And five children trapped all died. Investigators suspect the fire was caused by something electrical. There were a lot of extension cords with a lot of things plugged into it. Reporter: Neighbors tried to help, but couldn't. I just couldn't go any further. Reporter: The youngest killed, 9 months. The oldest, 8 years old. Four of the children were brothers and sisters, and three of them were the children of a volunteer firefighter who was out responding to a call just a few blocks away when he learned his children were killed. The fire chief says there was one smoke detector in the house, in the attic, where it did nothing to protect anyone. David? Steve, thank you.

