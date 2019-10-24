Transcript for 7 children rescued in South Carolina

other news tonight, and the troubling discovery in a suburban neighborhood in south Carolina. A home inspector discovering several children under the age of 10, some locked in rooms. And tonight, authorities now say seven children in all. There have been arrests. And here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Seven children, all under 10 years old, are in state custody tonight after authorities in suburban Charleston, South Carolina, removed them from this, what police are calling deplorable conditions. Rooms with feces on the floor and children locked behind doors with deadbolts. Police say they were alerted by a home inspector who found two children, ages 3 and 5, locked in a room alone. It was discovered that the home was in deplorable conditions. Feces, animal feces, human feces, trash. Reporter: Police say that one family was renting the home, but was subletting the garage and the second-floor bedrooms to two other families. There were deadbolts on every door. A total of 12 people were living in the house. The parents renting the bedrooms upstairs are the ones in trouble with the law tonight. 22-year-old Erick Perez Viera and 26-year-old Diana salbon are charged with five counts of unlawful conduct towards children. They kept their five children in one bedroom that police say was the filthiest. There is no indication that this is a human trafficking situation. Reporter: The families here were poor, and there's no word tonight that the children were abused.

