Some children separated at the border from their parents have been reunited

More
The government claims that so far it has returned 57 of 103 young children to their parents.
1:59 | 07/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Some children separated at the border from their parents have been reunited

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56591685,"title":"Some children separated at the border from their parents have been reunited","duration":"1:59","description":"The government claims that so far it has returned 57 of 103 young children to their parents. ","url":"/WNT/video/children-separated-border-parents-reunited-56591685","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.