Children among victims in deadly tourist submarine tragedy off Egyptian coast

At least six people, including two children, are dead after a tourist submarine sank in the Red Sea off Egypt's coast.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live