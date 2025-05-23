Chilling new details in killings of Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington D.C.

Chilling new details were released in a federal criminal complaint about the deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. that took the lives of two Israeli Embassy staffers.

May 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live