China fires back in trade war, raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%

Pres. Xi spoke out on the trade war, saying China has "never been afraid of any unreasonable suppression." It comes after Pres. Trump raised tariffs on China to 145%.

April 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live