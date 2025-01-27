Chinese AI company's success sends US tech stocks into spiral

In the biggest single-day loss for a stock ever, Nvidia -- which makes chips in AI -- lost nearly $600 billion in market share. It was triggered by the release of Chinese AI chatbot "DeepSeek."

January 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live