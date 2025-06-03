Chinese nationals charged with smuggling dangerous fungus pathogen into US, DOJ says

Two Chinese researchers are accused of smuggling a dangerous fungus, known to cause billions of dollars in crop damage worldwide each year, into the U.S.

June 3, 2025

