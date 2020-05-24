Transcript for Churches and houses of worship face difficult decision

Churches and houses of worship facing a difficult decision. Many choosing to re-open after president trump declared them essential. Some churches re-opening in defiance of state rules, many religious leaders keeping their doors closed believing the risk to the congregation outweighs the call of worship in person. Here's ABC's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Houses of worship opening up their doors this Sunday after president trump's warning to state leaders. Allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now for this weekend. If they don't do it, I will override the governors. Reporter: His authority to do so is unclear, but it was just the message some pastors were waiting for. We would like to thank our president. Reporter: In Berlin, new Jersey, a socially distanced service at solid rock Baptist church. I know it's hard to sing through the mask but you're going to be okay. Reporter: Defied the governor's state orders. The congregation joining together in song despite the CDC cautioning that singing might contribute to the spread of the virus. The pastor threatening to sue the governor among many state leaders not easing their restrictions. We want to make sure we do it right, responsibly, and that we don't kill anybody by doing it too fast. Reporter: Houses of worship can be hot spots for virus spread. Here in D.C., bishop Dwayne royster telling me black communities already devastated by the coronavirus cannot afford any more suffering. What's at risk is probably doing a bunch of funerals. What's at risk is a bunch of folks winding up in the hospital that we can't visit or support. Reporter: And as muslims around the world celebrate Eid, the end of the holy month of Ramadan, leaders are still encouraging social distancing. This isn't a political game. This is people's lives, so we want to make sure that we're as safe as possible. Reporter: Tom, Dr. Deborah birx said many regions including right in D.C. Are still seeing a high number of positive coronavirus infections. Might want to hold off before opening those places of places of worship when many may be asymptomatic and still could be spreading it unknowingly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.