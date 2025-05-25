Cities across the country mark 5th anniversary of George Floyd’s death 

Cities across the nation mark the anniversary of George Floyd's death as some say they’re facing a backlash from the Trump administration; ABC News’ Zohreen Shah provides the latest.  

May 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live