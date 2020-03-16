Citizens and stars help raise spirits with song

More
In Florence, Italy, renowned tenor Maurizio Marchini has been serenading his community from the balcony of his home.
0:27 | 03/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Citizens and stars help raise spirits with song

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"In Florence, Italy, renowned tenor Maurizio Marchini has been serenading his community from the balcony of his home.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69630518","title":"Citizens and stars help raise spirits with song","url":"/WNT/video/citizens-stars-raise-spirits-song-69630518"}