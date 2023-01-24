Classified documents found in Pence's home: Sources

Classified documents have been found in former Vice President Mike Pence's home and turned over to the FBI for review, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

January 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live