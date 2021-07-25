Transcript for Climber beats the odds and competes in Olympics

Finally tonight, an inspiring young olympian reaching for her dreams. Undeterred by doctors who once told her she would never climb again. Spider-man doesn't have anything on Kyra Condie. She climbs faster than most walk. Something she started doing as soon as she could crawl. Is she climbing all by herself? Go, Kyra! Whether it was climbing on top of the fridge or climbing on top of the play structures, she just wanted to do it and you couldn't stop her. Reporter: And now the 25-year-old from Minnesota is one of only 20 female athletes to qualify to compete in the new olympic sport of climbing. Always catapulting herself forward despite a major setback along the way. There you go. Reporter: At 11, she started to develop serious back pain which she later learned was due to an "s"-shaped curve in her spine. Eventually becoming a life-threatening condition if she didn't correct it. I got diagnosed with severe idiopathic scoliosis. I had to get ten vertebrae fused. Vertebrae t2 through t12 are one bone now. The first doctor I went to told me that I would never climb again. I was pretty devastated. Reporter: Her scoliosis so severe, after the surgery, she was three inches taller. It took months to recover. But Kyra was determined. Kyra did not want to stop climbing. And the surgery was not going to stop her from climbing. Come on, Kyra. Reporter: She had to learn a new technique where she no longer arches her back. But undeterred, she climbs. Onward and upward. I always like to say that climbing is 99% failure. Learning to deal with that failure and learn from it is one of the biggest challenges of climbing. You have to be able to not let those failures renew and instead have them make you stronger. Climbing is a lot like life in that way. Cheering you on, Kyra.

