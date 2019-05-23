Transcript for Climber reaches Mount Everest peak, later dies of high altitude sickness

father from Utah who died on mt. Everest after reaching the summit and reaching a goal few have ever been able to do. Don cash had quit his job to pursue his dream. Everest was his seventh and final summit. ABC's Clayton Sandell with the final message tonight that he had just sent his son. Reporter: When don cash reached the top of mt. Everest this week, he completed an achievement few ever will. Conquering the tallest peak on all seven continents. But while taking pictures at 29,000 feet, hiking guides say cash fainted from high altitude sickness. Sherpas gave him oxygen and cpr and tried moving him to a lower camp, but he did not survive. Cash was 54, a family man from Utah and a hardcore climbing enthusiast, who once lost fingers and toes to frostbite. He documented his journey to Everest on Instagram, including this close call. One of the last messages he sent was to his son. He said, "I feel so blessed to be on the mountain that I read about for the last 40 years." Reporter: Cash is the second person to die on Everest in the last week. And right now, good weather means peak crowds. This picture showing more than 300 climbers waiting in line to reach the summit. Tonight, it's not clear if cash's body will be recovered or stay on the mountain that has claimed hundreds of climbers.

