Close call for grandmother and her two young granddaughters

More
The grandmother drove over a mattress on a New Hampshire highway, causing her car to burst into flames; no one was injured.
0:19 | 01/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Close call for grandmother and her two young granddaughters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60199153,"title":"Close call for grandmother and her two young granddaughters","duration":"0:19","description":"The grandmother drove over a mattress on a New Hampshire highway, causing her car to burst into flames; no one was injured.","url":"/WNT/video/close-call-grandmother-young-granddaughters-60199153","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.