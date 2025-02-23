Close call on the tracks

Surveillance images show a vehicle stuck on train tracks in Poland before a driver rushed in to help. 

February 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live