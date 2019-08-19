Transcript for Clue found in search for boaters who vanished off Florida coast

There is lathe reporting coming in tonight in the search for two firefighters lost at sea off Florida for more than three days now. Authorities coming before the cameras just moments ago. Search teams finding some of their equipment. Their families say it's giving them hope. Victor Oquendo from Florida tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a sign of hope in the desperate search for two missing boaters off the Florida coast, now in its third day. Offshore angler fishing bag was found about 50 naught can miles east of St. Augustine. Reporter: Brian mcluney's wife Stephanie posting this image of his fishing tackle bag, gloves and gear inside, writing she believes they threw it overboard to say, "We are here, come find us." The bag found east of We're moving some boats into that area right now as we speak. Reporter: Mcluney and close friend Justin walker haven't been heard from since they left on a the coast guard releasing this surveillance image of the pair, both firefighters themselves, putting their boat into the waters of port canaveral. Officials say this is still a rescue mission. Several dozen boats and more than 100 people searching thousands of square miles by air and sea, spanning from cape canaveral to Brunswick, Georgia. We're all optimistic. We have a lot of people out there searching. Reporter: The search will continue through the night, and if necessary, ramp up tomorrow. Authorities calling for as many boats as possible and volunteers. They're confident they'll find them, saying it's just a matter of time. David? Everyone thinking about them tonight. Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.