Coast Guard cutter trying to free cargo ship trapped in ice on Lake Erie

A freight ship has been trapped in ice near Buffalo, New York, for over 48 hours. The crew of 17 is reportedly safe, and the vessel has not sustained any damage.

January 24, 2025

