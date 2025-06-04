Coast Guard rescues 22 crew members from cargo ship fire off coast of Alaska

The ship was abandoned 300 miles off the coast of Alaska and all 22 crew members were brought to safety.

June 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live