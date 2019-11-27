Cold conditions affecting Thanksgiving travel

The National Safety Council estimates 417 people may be killed and another 47,500 may be seriously hurt in car accidents this Thanksgiving.
4:27 | 11/27/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cold conditions affecting Thanksgiving travel

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

