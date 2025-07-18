Coldplay concert 'kiss-cam' moment prompts investigation from tech company Astronomer

A "kiss-cam" at a Coldplay concert in Boston has gone viral on social media after the spotlight went on a man and woman embracing – and they quickly turned away and ducked from the camera.

July 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live