Now Playing: 2 Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping

Now Playing: 5th grader gets best Valentine’s Day surprise

Now Playing: Scientists warn 1 in 3 plant and animal species could be extinct in 50 years

Now Playing: College football player accused of attacking cop

Now Playing: Valentine’s Day by the numbers

Now Playing: School places 6-year-old girl in mental health facility

Now Playing: Love is in the air in Loveland, Colorado

Now Playing: Fallout in Washington after attorney general’s interview

Now Playing: Emergency at junior high school sends students to hospital

Now Playing: Remembering Parkland 2 years later

Now Playing: Delta commits $1 billion to cutting carbon emissions

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 14, 2020

Now Playing: Elementary school officials under fire

Now Playing: Attorney General under fire

Now Playing: Heartbreaking details from investigation of 6-year-old girl’s death

Now Playing: Coronavirus emergency on flight to London

Now Playing: How to get Harley Quinn's look

Now Playing: Bodycam video shows 6-year-old girl taken to mental health facility

Now Playing: Father hears dead son's heartbeat in organ recipient