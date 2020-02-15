College football player accused of attacking cop

More
Video shows Michael Harris lifting a police officer over his head, and he’s now been charged with assault and resisting arrest.
0:17 | 02/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College football player accused of attacking cop

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Video shows Michael Harris lifting a police officer over his head, and he’s now been charged with assault and resisting arrest.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68998710","title":"College football player accused of attacking cop","url":"/WNT/video/college-football-player-accused-attacking-cop-68998710"}