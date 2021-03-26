Transcript for Colorado boy gives flowers to King Soopers employees

Finally tonight, "America strong." The country rallying around the people of Boulder. Reporter: Tonight, the outpouring of support from across this country and the world for the victims in Boulder, Colorado. Overnight, a vigil there honoring the lives lost as today across the town, the tributes grow. Outside the king soopers grocery store and outside the police department, police officer Eric Talley's patrol car cover in the flower. He was first on the scene, and had seven children. Tonight more than $1 million in for the family of the victims. 11-year-old J.J. Whitmer lives near Boulder. Like others he was thinking of the families, and the workers across Colorado who went back to work. He bought flowers with his dog walking money and went to king soopers grocery stores to say thank you. To gabby at produce, to Nancy at checkout. Tonight, J.J. Telling us why he did it. Kindness is a powerful thing, and just a little act of kindness could go a far away. Just saying I appreciate you, just doing that would be such a big deal for the world. That is the truth. J.J. We certainly appreciate you.

