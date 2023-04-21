Colorado police seek suspect in deadly rock-throwing spree

A large rock struck and killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell after it broke through her window, "the most tragic" of at least five similar incidents in the area, authorities said.

April 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live