-
Now Playing: Take an aerial peek inside an erupting volcano
-
Now Playing: Mount St. Helens eruption 40 years later
-
Now Playing: Comedian DL Hughley collapses during performance at Nashville nightclub
-
Now Playing: Major league sports struggle to return to play amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Now Playing: Wishing Chris Pratt a happy 41st birthday!
-
Now Playing: Wishing Prince William a happy 38th birthday!
-
Now Playing: Beyonce releases new song, ‘Black Parade,’ for Juneteenth
-
Now Playing: John Legend performs his new song 'Wake up Everybody'
-
Now Playing: Entertainment choices to keep you busy this weekend
-
Now Playing: Beyonce surprises fans on Juneteenth with new song 'Black Parade'
-
Now Playing: Ludacris is using music to get messages across for positive change to kids
-
Now Playing: Wishing John Goodman a happy 68th birthday!
-
Now Playing: Wishing Nicole Kidman a happy 53rd birthday!
-
Now Playing: British actor Sir Ian Holm dies at 88
-
Now Playing: AMC reverses stance on mask requirements after backlash
-
Now Playing: Laverne Cox on the evolution of trans representation in film and TV
-
Now Playing: John Legend performs ‘Never Break’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: John Legend performs ‘Bigger Love’ on ‘GMA’
-
Now Playing: Will Smith opens up about being a father