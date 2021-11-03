Some communities travel miles for vital medications

A review of data by ABC News revealed that millions of people in the U.S. live in so-called “pharmacy deserts,” which means they live far from places where they can receive medications and vaccines.
2:34 | 03/11/21

Transcript for Some communities travel miles for vital medications

