Transcript for Community comes together for neighbor in need

Finally tonight, "America strong." A woman who thought she had lost everything, lifted up by the kindness of strangers. When Minneapolis resident Stephanie Wilford's neighborhood was on fire and being looted, she says she couldn't believe her pain going viral. Every store over here that I go to, I have nowhere to go. I have no way to get there. The buses aren't running. These people are tearing up our livelihood. This is the only place I can go to shop and now I don't have anywhere to go. I don't have anywhere to get there. Reporter: Her story airing on our Minneapolis affiliate KSTP, catching the attention of a stranger living nearby. My heart just broke. She lives 2.4 miles down the road from me, I mean, literally down the road from my house. Reporter: Jill Simms, seeing the destruction firsthand, she knew she had to help. Launching a gofundme for Stephanie that has now reached more than $32,000 and growing. I thought we'd raise a couple hundred dollars and help her with some basic essentials to get through the next couple weeks. And it's blown up into something that is so much bigger than I could have ever imagined. Reporter: Stephanie overwhelmed by the response. Donations coming in for her neighbors as well. Stephanie telling our affiliate this -- I'm grateful because I didn't know people cared like that. But these people honestly care about what happens over there and I'm grateful to everybody. A great show of support.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.