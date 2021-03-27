Now Playing: COVID-19 cases increased even with progress on vaccination

Now Playing: Fauci discusses concerns about Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine data

Now Playing: Springtime is the right time to begin exploring healthy eating habits

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 26, 2021

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, March 26, 2021

Now Playing: COVID-19 cases increase in 21 states

Now Playing: New York state unveils digital COVID-19 vaccine passport

Now Playing: New updates on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

Now Playing: The miraculous recovery of critical COVID-19 patients

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: New storm threat after 23 tornadoes tear through the South

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 23 tornadoes tear through the South

Now Playing: Pfizer testing its vaccine on children under age 12

Now Playing: New tool helps you check your memory

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: What you need to know about vaccine passports

Now Playing: Pfizer tests its vaccine on younger children, starting with those age 5 to 11

Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Joe Biden sets new goal of 200 million shots in arms

Now Playing: President Joe Biden talks COVID-19 in presidential news conference