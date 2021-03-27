Concern grows as COVID-19 cases rise

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says he is “quite concerned” about a possible “resurgence.”
2:20 | 03/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Concern grows as COVID-19 cases rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says he is “quite concerned” about a possible “resurgence.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76727112","title":"Concern grows as COVID-19 cases rise","url":"/WNT/video/concern-grows-covid-19-cases-rise-76727112"}