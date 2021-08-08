Concerns grow for children as COVID-19 cases soar

More
As schools begin to resume, debates continue over COVID-19 protocols in classrooms.
3:45 | 08/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Concerns grow for children as COVID-19 cases soar

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:45","description":"As schools begin to resume, debates continue over COVID-19 protocols in classrooms. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79354533","title":"Concerns grow for children as COVID-19 cases soar","url":"/WNT/video/concerns-grow-children-covid-19-cases-soar-79354533"}