Transcript for Confirmation hearing set to begin for Amy Coney Barrett

Now to the supreme court showdown. The high profile confirmation hearing beginning tomorrow for judge Amy coney Barrett. With some senators in person, others forced to be remote due to covid. In her opening remarks, judge Barrett says she will follow in the steps of her mentor, Antonin Scalia. Democrats plan to question her about the threat to the affordable care act in the middle of a pandemic. But Joe Biden also under fire for refusing to answer whether he would pack the court. Here's Alex Presha. Reporter: In her opening statement, judge Amy coney Barrett says she will follow the model of her mentor justice Antonin Scalia. Saying he was "Fearless of criticism," and she's "Resolved to maintain that same perspective" in the face of fierce opposition from Democrats. We're going to focus on the issues that really explain her philosophy and what she will bring to the supreme court. What changes she'll make in this country. Reporter: They will make the case that in the middle of this pandemic, health care is on the line, with the court set to hear arguments on the affordable care act, and guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions. Barrett will say that deciding policy should be left to the elected branches of government, and that "The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try." Democrats are insisting on covid-19 testing for members of the judiciary committee after two Republicans who attended Barrett's rose garden ceremony later tested positive for the virus. Republicans claim that's a stall tactic. I think they are looking for anything to delay things even a day, or two or three. Can you think of any laws that gives the government the power to make decisions about the male body? Reporter: Expect vice presidential candidate kamala Harris -- appearing virtually -- to be as tough on Barrett as she was on justice Brett Kavanaugh. I will repeat the question. Can you think of any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body? I am not thinking of any right now. Reporter: But the biden/harris campaign is facing questions of its own, with Joe Biden repeatedly refusing to answer if he supports packing the court. They'll know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over. Well, sir, don't the voters deserve to know where you -- No, they don't. I'm not going to play his game. Reporter: A question he didn't have an issue answering in the primaries, before the death of justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Republicans' push to confirm Barrett. I would not get into court we add three justices. Next time around, we lose control, they add three justices. We begin to lose any credibility the court has at all. Reporter: The majority of Americans oppose the idea of packing the court. They also oppose rushing this confirmation process. Senator Lindsey graham says if all goes to plan, they hope to have Barrett confirmed one week before the election. Alex, thank you.

