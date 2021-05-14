Conflict ramps up between Israel and Palestine

More
Israel called in 9,000 more military reserves and struck Gaza from the air Thursday morning, signaling a possible ground invasion as well. Hamas reportedly fired more than 1,600 rockets so far.
2:29 | 05/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Conflict ramps up between Israel and Palestine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:29","description":"Israel called in 9,000 more military reserves and struck Gaza from the air Thursday morning, signaling a possible ground invasion as well. Hamas reportedly fired more than 1,600 rockets so far.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77676455","title":"Conflict ramps up between Israel and Palestine","url":"/WNT/video/conflict-ramps-israel-palestine-77676455"}