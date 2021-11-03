Congress passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

By the end of this month, most Americans are expected to receive $1,400 per person, the largest stimulus check yet. All House Republicans voted against the bill, objecting to the cost.
3:52 | 03/11/21

